Snatcher escapes from police custody

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

A mobile snatcher, who was caught by the Focal Point police on Sunday, escaped from the police custody on Monday. The police have registered a fresh case against the suspect, identified as Mohan Lal, a resident of Vishawkarma Colony.

Senior constable Amanpreet Singh, on whose complaint an FIR was registered, said the suspect had been arrested by the police in a mobile snatching case and was kept in the lockup at the police station.

On the morning of September 26, the suspect allegedly started screaming inside the lockup and sought medical help.

“ I, along with PHC Raj Ballam, took him to a clinic at Rajiv Gandhi Colony. When we were about to leave for the police station after getting him medicine, the suspect pushed me to the ground and fled,” he said.