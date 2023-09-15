Snatcher gets 5-yr jail, fined Rs 12,000

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 14

The Court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal has convicted Arjan Nagar of Sherpur Khurd village, near a primary school, Moti Nagar, Ludhiana, on the charges of snatching a mobile phone and Rs 6,000 from an 82-year-old person. He was sentenced to undergo five years of imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 12,000.

The court also convicted co-accused Fardous, a resident of Harpreet Nagar, Bahadur Ke Road, Ludhiana, on the charges of keeping with him some part of the snatched money. He was sentenced to undergo one and a half years of imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor BD Gupta said a case was registered against the accused on December 12, 2021 at the Doraha police station following the statement of Anand Dev Sharma. The complainant had told the police that he went to Sahnewal for some personal work. After completing the work, he took a three-wheeler to reach his residence around 2 pm. The three-wheeler was being driven by Arjan Nagar. Another accused Fardous was also present in the auto. Arjan snatched Rs 6,000 from the complainant while he was taking out money from his pocket to pay fare. He pushed the complainant and took away his mobile phone.