Snatcher in police net

Ludhiana, October 7
The police yesterday arrested a snatcher, Amit Kumar, a resident of Kwality Chowk, New Shimlapuri, while his accomplice, Ajay Kumar of Sukhdev Nagar, Shimlapuri, was booked under Sections 379-B, 411 and 34 of the IPC.
The police said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at the Ravi Das chowk to apprehend both suspects, who were reportedly going on a stolen motorcycle, bearing registration number PB-91H-7432, to sell a snatched mobile phone. When the police party signalled the motorcycle-borne suspects to stop, Ajay managed to escape while Amit was nabbed.
During search, the police recovered 10 mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles from his possession. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020