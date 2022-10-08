Snatcher in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 7

The police yesterday arrested a snatcher, Amit Kumar, a resident of Kwality Chowk, New Shimlapuri, while his accomplice, Ajay Kumar of Sukhdev Nagar, Shimlapuri, was booked under Sections 379-B, 411 and 34 of the IPC.

The police said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at the Ravi Das chowk to apprehend both suspects, who were reportedly going on a stolen motorcycle, bearing registration number PB-91H-7432, to sell a snatched mobile phone. When the police party signalled the motorcycle-borne suspects to stop, Ajay managed to escape while Amit was nabbed.

During search, the police recovered 10 mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles from his possession. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding suspect.