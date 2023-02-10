Snatcher, jeweller held; gold earrings recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

The city police arrested a snatcher and a jeweller along with looted valuables. Seven pair of gold earrings were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Vicky Masih of Sansarpur, Jalandhar, and Sukhwinder Singh (jeweller) of Moti Nagar. One of the aides of Vicky, Mukesh, alias Babu, is yet to be arrested.

ADCP Tushar Gupta in a statement issued said on February 1, two bike-borne snatchers had snatched three gold earrings from a woman at GTB Nagar. Later, a case against unidentified persons was registered at the Jamalpur police station. After the police launched a probe, Vicky was identified. On February 6, he was arrested and five pairs of gold earrings were recovered from him.

The ADCP said the suspect during interrogation admitted that he had sold looted valuables to the jeweller, Sukhwinder.

On February 8, the jeweller was also arrested by the police along with two pairs of gold earrings.

The police said Vicky has a notorious past as six cases of snatching and one of drug was already registered against him in the past. With the arrest of the snatcher, seven cases of snatchings were solved and further probe was launched.