Snatcher targeting migrants arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Salem Tabri police on Saturday arrested a notorious snatcher who had been targeting migrant workers. The police also recovered five mobile phones and one motorcycle from the suspect which he had recently looted from migrant labourers. The suspect has been identified as Prince Kumar, a resident of the Jassian road area. ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Sumit Sood and Salem Tabri SHO Inspector Harjeet Singh issued a joint statement in this regard. The police officials said the suspect was arrested after receiving a tip-off. He had committed mobile snatchings in the jurisdiction of Police Division 8 and Haibowal police station. He had committed over a dozen snatching incidents in the recent past. Even the recovered motorcycle was stolen by him from Bhattian. The officials said the man had a criminal past as two cases of snatching and theft were already registered against him by the Ludhiana police. Now, remand of the suspect would be sought and his role in other snatching incidents would also be checked. TNS

Minor murder victim cremated

Ludhiana: A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was murdered by a youth at Daba here, was cremated by her family members on Saturday. On Thursday, the suspect, Sonu, had kidnapped the child and taken her to an accommodation of his cousin where he strangled her to death. Later in the night, the girl’s body was found in the bed box at the house. Her kin suspected that the youth raped the girl before killing her. However, the medical report of the victim is yet to confirm sexual assault. The kin demanded that the suspect should be arrested and put behind the bars. Meanwhile, police teams were conducting raids to nab the youth.