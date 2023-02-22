Snatcher, trader held with 55 cell phones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

Police Station Division No. 5 today claimed to have nabbed a snatcher and a mobile shopkeeper and recovered 55 looted mobile phones from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Manjit Nagar and a mobile phone shopkeeper Munish Kumar of Gill Road. One of the aides of Manpreet, Kaka of Jalandhar, had managed to give a slip to the police party. A case of snatching was registered against the accused.

ACP, Civil Lines, Jasroop Kaur Bath, and SHO SI Neeraj Chaudhary held a conference to inform the media.

The ACP said acting on a secret information, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the accused, Manpreet. During the probe, Manpreet admitted that he sold looted mobiles to shopkeeper Munish, who runs a shop on Gill Road. The police also arrested Munish.

ACP Bath said Manpreet had a criminal past as he was nabbed by the police in January 2022. After releasing on bail in March last year, he again started mobile snatchings.

The police said he (Manpreet) had committed mobile snatching mainly on RK Road and near Sherpur Chowk. Now the police remand of the accused would be sought to arrest his accomplice Kaka, who fled the spot.