Snatchers’ gang busted, 4 held

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, July 13

The Ludhiana (Rural) police claimed to have arrested four members of a gang of robbers who had been involved in snatching vehicles and valuables by waylaying commuters.

One of the nabbed accused was also wanted in a murder committed in Rajasthan.

A 12 bore pistol, two cartridges, one stolen motorcycle and 400 habit forming tablets were recovered from the possession of the nabbed accused. The accused were identified as Rajwinder Singh Sukha of Jalaldiwal village, Buta Singh Laddi of Imam Garh Road, Malerkotla, Jaswant Singh Gora of Kussa village, and Arashdeep Singh of Lamma Jattpura village in Ludhiana district.

While all accused confessed to have snatched cash and valuables from various petrol pumps. Jaswant Singh was also wanted in a murder case registered at Peelian Bangan police station in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

Claiming to have solved snatching cases at Romeo filling station Bhaini Baringa, Sherpur petrol pump, Kissan Sewa Kendra petrol pump Rasulpur, petrol pump at Rama in Badhni police station, Nihal Singh Wala police station and Hari Singh Wala petrol pump, the Raikot Sadar Police claimed that more snatching cases would be solved with intensive interrogation of the accused.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa claimed that the gang was busted during a campaign launched under supervision of Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains and SP (I) Harinder Pal Singh Parmar. “Though we are yet to ascertain identity of other accomplice of the accused we hope to solve many more cases of theft and snatchings on the basis of information extracted from the accused,” said Dhindsa, maintaining that area of operation of the gang was suspected to be spread across surrounding police subdivisions falling under neighbouring police districts.