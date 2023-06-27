Snatchers' gang busted, 7 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

Seven members of a gang involved in snatching and loot were arrested by the police. The police seized 10 mobile phones, two motorcycles, a scooter without number plate, two sharp weapons, and Rs 5,000 cash from the suspects.

Gurdev Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East), said the persons used to snatch mobile phones and cash from commuters by pointing sharp weapons at them. They used to use stolen vehicles for carrying out snatching, he said.

A case under under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against them at the Division Number 7 police station.