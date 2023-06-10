Snatchers target 2 food delivery men

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

Miscreants targeted food delivery men and snatched their mobiles in two separate incidents. The accused were yet to be traced by the police.

Complainant Pawandeep Singh (35) of Kailpur village alleged that on June 6, three bike-borne persons attacked him when he was on his way to deliver food. They assaulted him using a sharp weapon and snatched his mobile phone. A case has been registered.

In another incident, Suraj Kumar (23) of Samrat Colony alleged that two bike-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone when he was on his way to deliver an order to a customer on RK Road. A case was registered at the Moti Nagar police station under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.