Snatchers target three more in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

Three more cases of snatching incidents were reported in areas under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate. The police arrested two suspects in one of the cases. Miscreants involved in the other cases were yet to be nabbed.

Sapna Dhawan of the Shimlapuri area complained to the police that a scooter-borne youth snatched a gold chain from her at Durga Nagar and fled the scene. The incident occurred when she was returning to her home around 4 pm on Tuesday. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person at the Shimlapuri police station.

In the second incident, three persons riding a motorcycle snatched Rs 90,000 from an employee of a private company near Razapur village on Tuesday morning. Harkrishan Singh of Sidhwan Bet alleged that three miscreants on a motorcycle stopped him after brandishing an iron rod and snatched Rs 90,000 from him.

He said the incident occurred near Razapur village when he was going on his motorcycle after collecting money from sources in different villages. A case under Sections 379 B and 34 of the IPC had been registered against unidentified persons at the Ladhowal police station.

In another incident, the Focal Point police booked four persons for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a city resident. Two of the suspects, Angad Kumar of New Moti Nagar and Akhilesh Kumar of Ram Nagar in Mundian Kalan, were arrested. Dheraj of Moti Nagar and Vikas of Ram Nagar are absconding.

Vijay Kumar of Jain Colony, Ludhiana, alleged that when he was talking over his phone outside a factory in Focal Point, Phase V, on Tuesday morning, four persons came and snatched his mobile phone. They tried to flee. The complainant said two of them were chased and nabbed with the support of another person. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the accused at the Focal police station. The police claimed to have recovered a motorcycle and a sharp-edged weapon from the suspects.