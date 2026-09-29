Snatchers throw chilli at woman, decamp with bag in Ludhiana

Two masked men allegedly snatched a bag from a woman, who owns a utensils shop, and her employee after throwing chilli powder into their eyes.

The bag contained cash, a mobile phone, godown keys and a notebook containing the shop’s accounts.

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Complainant Vandana, a resident of Janta Nagar, said the incident took place at 9.05 pm on September 26.

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She was travelling with her employee on a scooter when the incident took place near Gill Road.

The suspects overtook their scooter and blocked their way with their motorcycle. The victims were forced to halt, following which one of the suspects pulled out a sharp weapon and threw chilli powder into their eyes before snatching the bag and fleeing from there.

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Vandana said they could not note the motorcycle’s registration number due to the pain caused by the chilli powder.

The city police are trying to identify the suspects by examining the footage of the close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the incident spot.