Snatching bid leaves woman, niece, toddler hurt

Two armed miscreants on a motorcycle attempted to snatch the purse of a woman riding a Honda Activa near Halwara Airport in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. During the incident, the scooter lost balance and the three persons riding the vehicle — an elderly woman, her niece and a two-year-old girl — fell on the road.

Harbans Kaur of Pakhowal village suffered a serious head injury. One of her gold earrings went missing during the incident. It was not clear whether the jewellery was snatched by the suspects or she lost it somewhere.

As per the family, Harbans Kaur, along with her niece Pawanjot Kaur and the latter’s two-year-old daughter, had left home on the scooter to attend a function at a gurdwara in Burj Littan village. As they reached the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway, two youths on a bike tried to snatch Harbans Kaur’s purse. The sudden pull caused the two-wheeler to fall, throwing the vitims onto the road. The women raised the alarm. Seeing the crowd, the assailants fled on their bike without taking the purse.