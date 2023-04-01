Snatching: Four arrested with 11 mobile phones

Ludhiana, March 31
The police arrested three persons for allegedly snatching mobile phones and recovered 10 mobiles and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Raj Kumar from Jammu & Kashmir, Kamal from Malomajra village in Patiala and Vinod Kumar from Jagadhri in Yamunanagar, Haryana.
According to the police, the suspects are drug addicts who commit crimes to feed their addiction.
In a separate incident, the Division Number 1 police arrested Pardeep Kumar of New Subash Nagar for his alleged involvement in snatching incidents. The police also recovered one mobile from his possession, and a case under section 379 B of the IPC was registered against him on Friday.
