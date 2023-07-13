Soaring vegetable prices burn a hole in common man’s pocket

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 12

Incessant rainfall has led to a spike in the prices of vegetables, making it difficult for the homemakers to manage their kitchen budget. The production of locally-grown vegetables has decreased as the crop has been destroyed in rain and transportation of vegetables and fruits from other states like Himachal Pradesh has been affected due to floods.

The price of tomatoes has gone up to Rs 200-250 per kg in the retail market. Generally priced between Rs 15-20 kg, the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes can be attributed to high temperatures during April-May which led to pest attack, forcing many growers to abandon their crop.

Now, in addition to tomatoes, the prices of other vegetables have also increased due to the present climatic conditions.

At present, onion is being sold at Rs 40-50 per kg, French bean at Rs 200 per kg, ginger at Rs 320 per kg, capsicum Rs 150 per kg, cauliflower for Rs 120 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs 80 per kg, broccoli for Rs 1,000 per kg and lady’s finger at Rs 80 per kg.

“The high prices of vegetables have put a strain on our household budget. We had already reduced the consumption of tomatoes few weeks ago. I had been opting for tomato purée or using tamarind instead. Now the situation has worsened as the prices of all the vegetables have gone through the roof,” Mallika, a homemaker from Dugri, said.

Coriander, which use to be complimentary, has now been priced at Rs 200 per kg.

Ram Parkash, a vegetable seller, said, “Due to the unusual price hike, we have stopped giving coriander leaves for free. Now, I am only giving green chillies as a compliment for buying vegetables from me.”

Shweta, a resident of Sunrise Colony, said the vegetables these days are very costly. and even their quality is low due to the rainfall. “I am preferring pulses and grams instead of vegetables these days. The vegetables these days are not of very good quality,” she said.