Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 7

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) Ludhiana on Thursday arrested a BAMS doctor Ashok Kumar, owner of Navjeewan Clinic, and a social activist, Rajvir Singh, of Sundar Nagar while allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Lakhvir Singh, a petrol pump owner of Barota Road.

SSP (Vigilance) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the complainant, Lakhvir Singh, he had obtained licence to run a petrol pump from Hindustan Petroleum company few months back after getting all the necessary approvals. The pump was established on the land of Sukhdev Singh. A few days back, Rajvir Singh started taking photographs of the pump claiming that it has been established illegally and he will get it closed.

Rajvir along with some persons on Monday had also submitted a memorandum to the DC for inquiry into the case.

When the complainant told Sukhdev Singh about the issue, he approached Dr Ashok Kumar, who was an acquaintance of Rajvir Singh.

Dr Ashok Kumar allegedly sought Rs 25 lakh as bribe in the name of District Food and Supply Controller Ludhiana East and officials concerned of the PPCB, the SSP said.

The complainant said the deal was cracked for Rs 15 lakh. Rajvir and Ashok then demanded Rs 2 lakh in advance. Both the accused were arrested from Navjeewan clinic, which was run by Ashok Kumar. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.