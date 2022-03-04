Social activists meet SSP, seek arrest of cops in illegal detention case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

Activists of various farmer and labour unions and NGOs demanded immediate arrest of guilty police officials booked on the charges of culpable homicide and illegal detention in the case of death of 37-year-old Kulwant Kaur, a victim of police torture. She breathed her last in December last year.

They met Jagraon SSP Patil Ketan Baliram in this regard.

On December 11, the Jagraon police had registered a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 342 (illegal detention), IPC, Sections 3 and 4 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act) against the then SHO Gurinder Singh Bal (now DSP), then ASI Rajvir Singh (now SI), sarpanch Harjit Singh and panch Dhyan Singh.

Satnam Singh Dhaliwal, president of Universal Human Rights Organisation, who accompanied the activists to meet the Jagraon SSP, said despite the registration of an FIR against the guilty police officials and others, the police were not nabbing the culprits.

Dhaliwal said as per the Jagraon police, the entire case file was lying at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh for a probe. He questioned that when offences in the FIR are non-bailable, how the police could avoid the arrest of the accused.

The union members alleged that the Police Department was deliberately avoiding the arrest of the influential police officials.