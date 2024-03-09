Social activists vow to accelerate progress by empowering women

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 8

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations working for women’s rights vowed to put the theme of International Women’s Day, 2024 — ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’ — into action in their routine lives.

They affirmed to launch a coordinated movement to oppose the forces that had been trying to harness political and monetary gains by faking as saviours of the fairer sex by painting them as indigent, hapless and ‘slaves’.

The office-bearers and activists of a local unit of Rotary Club, led by president Anil Jain and patron Surinder Pal Sofat, felicitated Ludhiana Additional Commissioner of Income Tax Priyanka Singla IRS for her outstanding performance in sensitising entrepreneurs about their duty to obey guidelines of the taxation department, besides diligently performing her official duties.

Hind Institute of Medical Sciences organised a special function at Dyanand Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh, to felicitate women enthusiasts associated with Ek Nayee Pehal, who had been undertaking a fight against plastics to prevent environment degradation. Dr Jyoti Kapoor led the organisers during the felicitation function.

Mundey Ahmedgarh Dey, an NGO, organised a seminar and medical checkup camp at Aggarwal Dharamshala, where specialists in gynaecology, dermatology and urology examined the patients and provided free treatment.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi