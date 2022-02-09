Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 8

Office-bearers and activists of social and religious organisations have vowed to discourage use of intoxicants, allurements and coercion in the ensuing Assembly elections. Seeking votes in the name of caste and religion would also be dejected, they said.

The decisions were taken in response to an appeal made by the administration to seek cooperation in the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner.

Social activists, led by Rotary Club president Ajay Jain and assistant governor Ravinder Sharma, said a coordinated movement had been launched to educate masses about the need of selecting only honest, visionary and deserving candidates for constituting a government which could provide a dignified life for all sections of society.

Shahi Imam, Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi said: “Religious leaders should also stop imposing their decisions on their followers by ignoring interests of the common man. Honest, intelligent and visionary candidates, irrespective of their caste and religion, should be elected to save future generations from unemployment, drug addiction and misery.”

Ludhianavi categorically denounced the tendency of misuse of drugs, money, power and influence of any kind in the elections.