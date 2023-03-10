Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 9

Even though the layout plan for the proposed Urban Estate along the Ladhowal Bypass has been finalised and preliminary work has been set in motion to acquire some 1,670 acres of land for the same, city-based social activists have claimed to unearth veiled attempts by certain officials to sabotage the new colony under pressure from a lobby of unscrupulous developers.

GLADA’s proposed Urban Estate along Ladhowal Bypass

In a complaint lodged with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, social activists Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Amandeep Singh Bains and the Council of Engineers (CoE) president Kapil Arora have alleged that the layout plan of the proposed estate is skewed in favour of certain developers and that the ‘poor’ planning is a consequence of certain officials of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) being under pressure from these developers.

Picking holes in the layout plan, the complainants said the proposed acquisition of land included some inhabited villages, houses, a temple and some other structures whereas some 500-meter land along Buddha Dariya had not been incorporated in the layout plan.

Further, on one corner of the proposed colony, a chunk of 55-acre land had been left alone on the ground that it was a part of master plan and designated for ‘industry’, which was factually incorrect.

The developers of adjoining illegal colonies also apprehend that with the development of new urban estate, there would be no buyers left for plots and properties in adjoining illegal/unlicensed colonies.

“The land from Buddha Dariya to Humbran Road along Ladhowal Bypass must be acquired for adequate frontage of the colony and the layout be further extended towards Buddha Dariya after leaving 300-meter strip for afforestation. The 55-acre land — a part of masterplan, which was being left out — should also be included as it was designated as residential area,” they added.

Of ‘vacant’ spaces and illegal colonies

Of 'vacant' spaces and illegal colonies

The complainants said according to the layout plan, the frontage of the proposed colony towards the Ladhowal Bypass appears to be far too inadequate, leaving vacant spaces, which would allegedly later help the developers so that they could construct illegal constructions later at these sites.