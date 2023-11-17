Social issues highlighted at GADVASU youth fest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

Theatrical events depicted issues plaguing society in the contemporary era at the ongoing youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).

Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, director, students’ welfare said, the student performed skillfully. Their performances were a mirror of life and revealed the present situation of social, political and environmental issues. He appreciated the efforts of the students.

He added, in all the competitions, students from College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Science College, Rampura Phul, Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani participated along with affiliated college, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar.