DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Social organisations, admn unite to break cycle of illicit drug trade

Social organisations, admn unite to break cycle of illicit drug trade

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:10 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh during a sports event.
Advertisement

The administration claimed to have roped in office-bearers of various social and constitutional organisations on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to transform the theme “Break the Cycle” into a reality.

Advertisement

Prevention and preparedness were identified as the means to breaking the cycle of organised crime, therefore drug supply.

Responding to a call made by Gagan Ajit Singh, Dr Ankur Gupta and Dr Jyoti Yadav, SSPs at Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna, respectively; office-bearers and activists of various units of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and other social organisations vowed to continue their campaigns against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Advertisement

Appreciating the concern of the social activists towards curbing the menace of drug abuse, SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the DSPs at Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla were advised to maintain a direct liaison with social leaders of their respective areas to ‘break the cycle’ which would not be possible without the cooperation of locals.

“Having received a warm response from the office-bearers and activists of social, religious and constitutional organisations to an appeal made by the administration, we have asked personnel at circle offices and police stations to ensure that prompt action is taken against drug peddlers and couriers to break the chain of supply of drugs and narcotics,” said SSP Gagan.

Advertisement

Recollecting that several drug peddlers had been identified and nabbed on the basis of information collected during events held in the past, DSP (D) Jagraon Inderjit Singh Boparai said inputs received on the occasion of Day Against Drug Abuse would help the police break the supply chain permanently. Cops organised various events to mark the day.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts