Social organisations, admn unite to break cycle of illicit drug trade

The administration claimed to have roped in office-bearers of various social and constitutional organisations on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to transform the theme “Break the Cycle” into a reality.

Prevention and preparedness were identified as the means to breaking the cycle of organised crime, therefore drug supply.

Responding to a call made by Gagan Ajit Singh, Dr Ankur Gupta and Dr Jyoti Yadav, SSPs at Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna, respectively; office-bearers and activists of various units of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and other social organisations vowed to continue their campaigns against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Appreciating the concern of the social activists towards curbing the menace of drug abuse, SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the DSPs at Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla were advised to maintain a direct liaison with social leaders of their respective areas to ‘break the cycle’ which would not be possible without the cooperation of locals.

“Having received a warm response from the office-bearers and activists of social, religious and constitutional organisations to an appeal made by the administration, we have asked personnel at circle offices and police stations to ensure that prompt action is taken against drug peddlers and couriers to break the chain of supply of drugs and narcotics,” said SSP Gagan.

Recollecting that several drug peddlers had been identified and nabbed on the basis of information collected during events held in the past, DSP (D) Jagraon Inderjit Singh Boparai said inputs received on the occasion of Day Against Drug Abuse would help the police break the supply chain permanently. Cops organised various events to mark the day.