Social, political activists criticise Centre, state for ‘anti-people’ policies

Office-bearers and activists of various farmer, labourers, small traders and employees’ organisations announced their support for a campaign launched by the Bhai Laalo Lok Manch to create awareness among masses about the “anti-people” policies of the Central and the state...
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:57 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
Tarsem Jodhan addresses a meeting at Dehlon. Mahesh Sharma
Office-bearers and activists of various farmer, labourers, small traders and employees’ organisations announced their support for a campaign launched by the Bhai Laalo Lok Manch to create awareness among masses about the “anti-people” policies of the Central and the state governments.

An oath was taken in response to a call made by Tarsem Jodhan and Balkaur Singh Gill, general secretary and president, respectively, of the manch during ‘Save the Village, Save Punjab, Save the Country’ convention at Dehlon. Enthusiasts vowed that they would take the slogan, ‘Pher Uthega Punjab, Ladega Punjab, Jitega Punjab’, to every corner of the state.

Speakers, including Jodhan, Gill, Balvir Singh Rajewal, Manjit Singh Dhaner, alleged that the Union Government, led by the Prime Minister, had put the interests of farmers and small traders on stake by bowing before the dictates of Donald Trump.

The speakers regretted that successive governments had failed to save the interests of small farmers, labourers, small traders and employees as their policies were aimed to appease corporate houses.

Speakers alleged that both, the Centre and Punjab Government, had started exploiting law enforcing agencies for settling scores with their political opponents on the pretext of fighting against social events, including drug peddling and corruption.

“While youths are dying due to overdose and debt-ridden farmers are committing suicides police officials are leaving no stone unturned to kill youths in fake encounters,” said Jodhan, regretting that democracy had ceased to exist in the state.

