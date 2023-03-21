Social, political bodies pledge to maintain peace in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot, March 20

Office-bearers and activists of various social organisations and political outfits vowed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region. An oath was taken in response to appeals made by senior functionaries of the police during meetings held at various places falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts following the crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De,

and his followers.

Circle officers at Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Raikot were advised to maintain contact with local leaders of the region.

Malerkotla SSP Deepak Hilori said office-bearers and activists of various organisations were roped in to seek cooperation in maintaining peace and tranquillity.

“Having been informed that claims made by the state police regarding the sequence of events leading to and following the crackdown were based on facts, office-bearers of various organisations were persuaded to play an active role in persuading masses to shun rumours,” said Deepak Hilori.

He said proactive security measures including flag marches, combing operations and night vigil were being undertaken to instill confidence among the masses and the situation was normal in the region.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said beat officers had been advised to maintain close rapport with leaders and residents of respective areas so that antisocial elements could not succeed in their sinister designs to instigate members of different communities.

“Having received instruction from Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains, we have drafted an elaborate security plan to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region,” said Dhindsa, adding that vigil had been enhanced at and near public places, busy markets, railway stations and bus stands.