Social worker, wife among 10 killed in Vrindavan

Rakesh Gulati, a victim of Vrindavan boat tragedy, was a social worker in Dugri, Phase 2. He, along with his wife Anju Gulati, had lost life in the tragedy that snuffed out lives of 10 persons from the district.

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Residents were still not able to believe that Rakesh is no more.

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When his body reached home, area residents in large numbers gathered to mourn the loss.

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Rakesh was into property business but he had been devoting maximum time for spirituality. Even his wife Anju Gulati, who also lost life in the tragedy, was supporting her husband in the same, said a resident.

“Loss of Rakesh cannot be compensated. He was our leader. He brought many area residents towards spirituality. Since Rakesh had been going to Vrindavan for years, he helped many youths, who were in bad company, in following a devotional life. They were living a blissful life,” said another resident.

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The couple is survived by a son and a daughter. The son works as an engineer in Pune while the daughter is a chartered accountant at Bengaluru. “Our world has shattered with the death of our parents. We have left nothing to rejoice. Now, darkness has prevailed in our life,” said the wailing children of the couple.

Dugri area residents said the couple had been frequently visiting Vrindavan. Since both of their children were staying in other states and busy in their professional lives, the couple was spending much time in spirituality.

“Rakesh had been organising Shri Krishna Jagran in Dugri every year. People in a large number used to take part in the event. His death is a setback for us and we may not able to organise religious events and visits to Vrindavan in future,” a resident said.

“Whenever residents of the locality faced any issue, Rakesh used to support them. We have lost a gem of our area. His loss cannot be compensated,” said Suman Gulati, sister-in-law of Anju Gulati.

She, while recalling the last call from Anju Gulati, said: “Half an hour after my sister-in-law’s last call, I received a call from her neighbour, Rajinder Kaur, who said: “Our boat had capsized. Mobile phones of all occupants had fallen into the water. Many people had drowned. I was talking to someone else on the phone.”

Her call also got disconnected. After that, she kept trying to call but could not get through to anyone”.

Suman said Rajinder Kaur’s call caused panic among people. Shortly, they received a news that a boat carrying pilgrims from Punjab had capsized. Afterwards, the family and others left for Vrindavan. Later, they got information that Anju Gulati, Rakesh Gulati and Meenu Bansal had died.