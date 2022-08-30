Softball Championship: Amritsar lift title, Ludhiana boys come 3rd

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 29

Amritsar got the better of Ferozepur 5-2 to clinch the title in the boys’ section in the 22nd Punjab State Inter-District Softball Championship held here at Guru Nanak Stadium. Hosts Ludhiana trounced Patiala 15-2 to finish at third spot. Twelve teams took part in the boys’ section and in the semi finals, Amritsar toiled hard to outplay Ludhiana 3-2 while Ferozepur drubbed Patiala 5-0 to advance into the final.

#Ferozepur