Softball Tourney: Mallah, Kasabad Govt schools emerge champs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 1

Government High School, Mallah, and Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, emerged winners in the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively, in the 22nd Sub-Junior Ludhiana District Softball Championship.

The tournament was held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Gill village near here on Tuesday.

In the final match in the boys’ category, the Kasabad school defeated DGSG Public School, Civil Lines, by 6-5. Boys of Softball Coaching Centre, Mallah, secured the third position.

Meanwhile, in the girl’s category, Government High School, Mallah, beat Coaching Centre, Mallah, by 2-0 to clinch the title while BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point branch, finished as the second runner-up.

PN Passi, honorary general secretary, Punjab Softball Association, gave prizes to the winners. Coaches and officials, including Ranjit Singh, Nirmaljit Kaur, Harjit Singh, Jatinder Thakur, Harpret Singh, Navdeep Jindal, Ravi Dutt and Gurbinder Singh also attended the prize distribution function.