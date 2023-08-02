Softball Tourney: Mallah, Kasabad Govt schools emerge champs

Ludhiana, August 1
Government High School, Mallah, and Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, emerged winners in the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively, in the 22nd Sub-Junior Ludhiana District Softball Championship.
The tournament was held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Gill village near here on Tuesday.
In the final match in the boys’ category, the Kasabad school defeated DGSG Public School, Civil Lines, by 6-5. Boys of Softball Coaching Centre, Mallah, secured the third position.
Meanwhile, in the girl’s category, Government High School, Mallah, beat Coaching Centre, Mallah, by 2-0 to clinch the title while BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point branch, finished as the second runner-up.
PN Passi, honorary general secretary, Punjab Softball Association, gave prizes to the winners. Coaches and officials, including Ranjit Singh, Nirmaljit Kaur, Harjit Singh, Jatinder Thakur, Harpret Singh, Navdeep Jindal, Ravi Dutt and Gurbinder Singh also attended the prize distribution function.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
'6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests': Supreme Court summons Manipur DGP on August 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Singapore’s Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...