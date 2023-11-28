 Software update needed for online attendance: Govt school teachers : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Software update needed for online attendance: Govt school teachers

Software update needed for online attendance: Govt school teachers

Software update needed for online attendance: Govt school teachers


Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 27

The Education Minister recently announced that government schools will start the online attendance of students from December 15. While the announcement was ostensibly intended to keep parents informed about the presence or absence of their wards in schools, most teachers, students and parents ironically remain unaware of the announcement.

Gurpreet Singh, a senior teacher at a government school, said that they got to know about it through a tweet. “We have not got any orders on this. If this has to be done, then the software needs to be updated. The e-portal of the education department is not up to the mark and crashes frequently when there is more traffic. If online attendance is to be marked, then the software needs to be up to the mark as it will be used by all the schools at almost the same time,” said the teacher. At the same time, confusion prevails over the issue of parents getting to know about the absenteeism of their wards. “I do not think that parents or students will be sent this information,” he added.

Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Charanjit Kaur said though official orders are yet to reach the respective schools, many schools got to know of it through Twitter. Many other teachers maintained that they got to know about the introduction of online attendance through social media platforms like Facebook.

It may be mentioned that Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains recently said in an official release that the practice would begin from December 15 and formalities will be completed by December 12. The information will be sent to the parents on their registered phone numbers.

Geeta, who puts up a rehri of eatables outside the Mini-Secretariat with her husband, said that three of her children study in the government school at Bharat Nagar Chowk. “We are not educated, if the SMS is sent, only the children will know of it,” she added.

On the other hand, many teachers and parents feel that this would help in making the children accountable. “We know that on many occasions, children in senior classes bunk school. If the SMS of their being absent from school is sent to parents on a daily basis, they will be cautious and try to be regular. If this system works well, it will be for the benefit of the students,” said principal Devinder Singh Chhina.


