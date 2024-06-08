Soils Club highlights importance of greener environment

Ludhiana, June 7
The Soils Club celebrated World Environment Day under the auspices of the Ludhiana chapter of the Indian Society of Soil Science.
Dr Neelam Parihar, daughter-in-law of Dr SS Parihar, eminent soil physicist, was the chief guest. She was invited to institute SS Parihar Memorial Award and meet the student who has been awarded the fellowship.
Dr Rajeev Sikka, president, Soils Club, spoke about the importance of World Environment Day, being celebrated under the theme ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’. He apprised the participants of the importance of greener environment and the need to conserve it. He summed up by saying, “We should always remember that the gifts and blessings which nature endows on us are priceless. It is rather essential to conserve them for a better future for all.”
The day was celebrated by holding various competitions such as poster making, declamation, quiz contest and poetry among the postgraduate students. Winners of each competition were honoured with mementos and certificates.
