Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 19

An old drain also known as a ‘Barsaati Nullah’ that passes through several areas in the old city is crying for attention as a huge quantity of waste is still being dumped in it. The banned plastic carry bags, thermocol items, clothes, sacks and other waste materials are accumulating and choking the drain near Bhadaur House, Ludhiana.

The violators seem to have no fear of the law. The matter of dumping waste in the drain was raised in the past too but no concrete steps have been taken to curb the violations.

Parminder Mehta, a former councillor, said he had been raising the matter for a long time but nothing has been done to stop the violators from dumping waste in the drain which is over 60 years old. “The rainwater is drained out through the nullah which passes through areas like Talab Bazar, Books Market, Bhadaur House, Nali Mohalla etc. To avoid waterlogging in such areas during the rainy season, there is a need to stop the violators from dumping any kind of waste in the drain,” he said.

Moreover, the sewer pipes of nearby buildings were also linked with the nullah in the absence of any check, he added.

A shopkeeper said that the waste is being dumped in the drain for a long period. Besides, open urination along the drain has increased the woes of passers-by. The civic body must pay attention to it.

A city-based resident, Satinderpal Singh, said, “Despite awareness campaigns, dumping of different kinds of waste in the water bodies and drains is a major issue here. There is a need to take serious steps to curb such violations. The water bodies and drains are not meant for dumping solid waste.”

Superintending Engineer, Operation & Maintenance (O&M) branch, Ravinder Garg was not available for his comments. MC Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain said he will instruct the staff to take the required steps.