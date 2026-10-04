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Home / Ludhiana / Son of ex-councillor booked for threatening murder case witness

Son of ex-councillor booked for threatening murder case witness

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The complainant alleged that the suspects’ actions amounted to violation of the HC’s directions. iStock
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The Division Number 1 police have booked the son of a former councillor and another person for allegedly assaulting and threatening a witness in a murder case.

The suspects have been identified as Jatinderpal Singh, alias Sunny, son of former councillor Gurdeep Singh, alias Neetu, and his associate Bablu Pandit. A case has been registered under the BNS.

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The case follows a complaint by Gagandeep Singh, alias Mani Khehra, of Amarpura. As per the complaint, Khehra was travelling with his friend Ashwani Mehta when the two suspects stopped them near his residence.

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Khehra alleged that Sunny and Bablu abused him during the confrontation. He further told the police that he reminded Sunny about an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, directing him to maintain a distance of at least 100 metres from the complainant and his house in a case of murder.

Despite this, Sunny allegedly threatened him and warned that he would meet the same fate as his brother.

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Khehra’s brother Rinkle was murdered several years ago. Sunny is a suspect in the murder case while Khehra is a witness in the same. The former is currently out on bail.

The complainant alleged that the suspects’ actions amounted to a violation of the court’s directions and caused him fear for his safety.

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