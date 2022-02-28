Sona Royals beat Bhomia Sunrisers by 14 runs

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 27

Sona Royals XI beat Bhomia Sunrisers XI by 14 runs in the first match of the 5th edition of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League being held at GRD Global Education Institute grounds on Hambran Road here today.

In reply to Sona Royals XI’s 93 runs for the loss of five wickets, Bhomia Sunrisers XI could muster 79 runs after losing nine wickets as they fell short of overs.

For the winners, Asim Jain made 26 runs and Hemant Jain scored 57 runs while Vikram Jain captured five wickets after conceding just 10 runs and enabled Sona Royals wrap up the issue.

In other matches, played on the opening day, Jainson Smashers XI beat M Jain Super Kings XI by 22 runs; Veera Ke Veer XI beat Manlio Sparks XI by 12 runs; Sweet Touch Strikers XI beat CM Valley Smashers XI by five wickets and Chandan Challengers beat Techno Finishers by five runs.

GS Jagpal, principal of GRD Academy, along with Satish Mangal and Arun Passi, both former Ranji players, declared the tournament open. Richa Jain Bawa released balloons to mark the opening of the eight-day competition, being organised by the Ludhiana youth wing of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO).

Bhushan Jain and Rajeev Jain, chairman and chief secretary, respectively, of JITO extended gratitude towards guests and wished the participants good luck.