Sonakshi, Inayat, Sanchi triumph in kurash

Sonakshi of Ludhiana, Mamta of Fazilka, Inayat of Gurdaspur and Sanchi of Gurdaspur, proved their class and emerged winners in different weight categories in the girls U-14 section in the kurash competition on the second day of the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games.

In kurash, in the below 24kg category, Sonakshi and Ramneet of Patiala secured the top two positions, while the third position was bagged jointly by Ridhima of Pathankot and Parneet of Tarn Taran.

In the below 28 kg group, Mamta was followed by Anmol of Patiala at second place, while Arshpreet Kaur of Bathinda and Muskan of Jalandhar shared the third position.

Inayat of Gurdaspur came out triumphant in the below 40 kg section and Priya of Jalandhar finished runners-up, while Reet of Bathinda and Navnoor Chaana of Hoshiarpur came third, jointly.

In the below 44 kg category, Sanchi of Gurdaspur emerged winner and Manpreet of Tarn Taran stood second, while Bhavni of Pathankot and Arushi of Faridkot shared the third position, jointly.

In beach volleyball for girls U-19, Barnala emerged champions and Ludhiana secured the second position, while Faridkot and Bathinda finished at third and fourth places, respectively.

In gatka (single soti), team event for girls U-19, Fatehgarh Sahib secured the top position and Malerkotla finished first runners-up, while Bathinda and Ludhiana shared the third position. In the free soti team event, Malerkotla, Amritsar, Bathinda and Ludhiana finished at the victory podium.

In individual event (single soti), Mandeep Kaur of Ludhiana clinched the top spot and Manpreet Kaur of Faridkot finished at the second place, while Ishpreet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib and Dalpreet kaur of Jalandhar finished at the third and fourth places, respectively.

Similarly, in the individual event (free soti), Prabhjot Kaur of Fazilka won the top spot. The second position was bagged by Parampreet Kaur of Ludhiana, while Amanpreet Kaur of Bathinda and Samandeep Kaur of Sangrur secured the third and fourth positions, respectively.