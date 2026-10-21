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Home / Ludhiana / Sond hands over property cards to 108 beneficiaries at Ludhiana village

Sond hands over property cards to 108 beneficiaries at Ludhiana village

Residents of Bhadla Ucha village in Ludhiana get property cards

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond hands over a property card to a woman Bhadla Ucha village in Khanna on Tuesday.
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Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday handed over property cards to 188 beneficiaries at the Bhadla Ucha village in the Khanna Assembly segment.

The initiative was taken under the state government’s ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme for people whose houses are located within the ‘lal dora’.

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Sond said granting ownership rights to the people was an important step towards empowering them socially and economically.

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He added that the beneficiaries will be able to undertake property transactions in accordance with applicable rules, and will be able to avail themselves of loan facilities from banks and financial institutions using the properties as collateral. They can also transfer the properties to their children or other legal heirs, he said.

The minister said the scheme will also help reduce property-related disputes.

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“When property rights are clearly documented, the likelihood of family and interpersonal disputes decreases. The government’s objective is to protect people’s property rights and strengthen them economically so that they can become more self-reliant and secure their families’ futures,” Sond said.

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