Soon, eight more roads likely to be made ‘no tolerance zones’

After the Ludhiana police declared eight roads as “no tolerance roads”, it may put eight more roads in this category soon, taking the count of such roads to 16. Sources said Ghumar Mandi road is one of the confirmed ones to be added in the next phase and in fact, the traffic police has already improved the traffic situation there.

The roads which have already been declared ‘no tolerance roads’ are Field Ganj Road from Jagraon bridge to Civil Hospital (both way), Rahon Road, Jodhewal Chowk to Jagirpur Road cut, Bhamian Road from New Onkar Vihar cut to Bhamian Colony cut, Chandigarh Road from Government High School, Mundian cut to 33-ft road vegetable market stretch, Chimney Road, canal bridge, Pakhowal to indoor stadium (both way), Atam Park to Libra cut, Dugri road (both way) and Dandi Swami Chowk to DMC Hospital cut.

About 40 PCR motorcycles and 10 new emergency response vehicles have been deployed in the city to strengthen the city’s traffic management system and these vehicles are keeping an eye over these eight roads. Apart from this, these vehicles are also patrolling city’s other busy roads and on finding a jam, they immediately man traffic and remove any encroachment and challan the offender.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, Swapan Sharma said so far the police was keeping a close watch on these no tolerance eight roads, where the traffic police and other special teams daily pay random visits to man traffic and on finding any violation or wrong parking, the cops immediately issue challans.

“We are scanning eight more roads to be added to the list of ‘no tolerance roads’. Once these are selected, the police will first hold awareness sessions with residents, shopkeepers there and then action will taken for non-compliance, “added Sharma.

Advertisement

Box: Violations visible during evening hours

Though the traffic situation remains good on all eight roads, yet during evening hours, shopkeepers and roadside vendors violate the directions of Police Commissioner on some roads, including Dandi Swami Road near Police Lines, Field Ganj, Chimney Road, Pakhowal to Indoor Stadium (both way).