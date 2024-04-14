Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 13

After persistent pleas from residents, the Public Works Department (PWD) has recently resumed construction on a service lane along the Sidhwan Canal near Guru Nanak Colony in Ludhiana, which is part of the Southern Bypass project. Residents highlighted that the work had been pending for over a decade. It is now expected that the service lane will be completed in less than two months, provided there are no obstacles.

Doraha-gill road recarpeting work done PWD Executive Engineer Pardeep Kumar said the recarpeting work between the Doraha and Gill Road junctions had been completed. He assured that the remaining work between the Gill Road and the Ferozepur Road junctions would be finished soon.

Significantly, the incomplete service lane, extending from the closed railway-level crossing (Ludhiana-Dhuri railway line) near Guru Nanak Colony towards Gill Road, is a crucial segment of the Southern Bypass project initiated in 2009. Commuters have been compelled to travel on the wrong side of the road, risking their lives, as the department has failed to finish the construction of the road.

According to information, though the construction of the service lane has recently recommenced, the installation of railings on the stretch along the bank of the Sidhwan Canal remains pending.

A local resident, Aman, said the construction of the service lane had been neglected for an extended period. Action was taken by the department only when the residents reminded the authorities about the incomplete stretch and fatal accidents that occurred near Guru Nanak Colony.

He said the prolonged incomplete state of the service lane had forced people to use the wrong side of the road while commuting from various streets of Guru Nanak Colony towards Gill Road, leading to accidents near the colony.

Sankesh Sharma, an official of the PWD, said the construction of the service lane was part of the original Southern Bypass project. He expressed optimism that the remaining work would be completed within the next one-and-a half month.

Meanwhile, the road recarpeting work is currently underway on Southern Bypass, from Doraha to the Ferozepur Road junction in Ludhiana. However, significant potholes on Southern Bypass Road, near Jawaddi, are still awaiting repairs. Furthermore, the laying of a new layer of asphalt is pending in sections where the mastic asphalt road layer has been removed, causing inconvenience to commuters.

