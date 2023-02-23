Southern bypass project hangs fire due to non-availability of land

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 22

It has been over 13 years since the southern bypass in Ludhiana was approved but this Greenfield highway project still remains on the paper even as its cost has escalated almost thrice, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

The reason for not taking off this another big ticket project is again the unavailability of land due to stiff resistance by the landowners to part away with their landholdings under acquisition, officials have said.

The initial capital cost of this one of the major projects to decongest the busy internal and external arteries of the industrial and business hub of the North has gone up from Rs 328 crore estimated in 2010 to Rs 956.54 crore, which included Rs 702 crore civil cost and Rs 270 crore land acquisition expenditure.

The NHAI Project Director, Krishan Sachdeva, told The Tribune, here on Wednesday that the 25.24-km-long southern bypass required 180 hectares of land but not a single inch of it had been made available as yet.

He disclosed that acquisition proceedings had already been completed for the entire chunk of 180 hectares of land for which an award of Rs 286.85 crore had also been announced.

Even as the authorities concerned had deposited an award amount of Rs 195 crore and deposited Rs 93.85 crore, which accounts for 32.72 per cent of the total award money, the farmers and other landowners had not been letting possession of their acquired land.

“The landowners have rejected the compensation award even though the district administration and the NHAI are making all-out efforts to convince them and take possession of the acquired land but to no avail,” Sachdeva said while adding that the work on the project can only take off after the sufficient land is made available.

Having missed several deadlines in the past, the Bharatmala Pariyojana project was allotted on January 25, 2010, on the hybrid annuity model (HAM) mode.

The last deadline of the project was December 31, 2020, which was also not met, and in the process the cost of the project has escalated by almost three times.

A single railway overbridge under the project had also been approved by the Northern Railways and the land acquisition cost had been sanctioned as well.

The southern bypass project entails four-laning of road along Sidhwan canal with flyovers, underpasses, ROBs and canal lining from Doraha to Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway.

What caused delay

The non-availability of 180 hectares of land required for the project has delayed the project. The award for acquisition of land spread across 15 villages had been declared but physical possession still remains a distant dream.

NHAI’S assurance

The NHAI has assured to begin the work on the southern bypass shortly. An assurance to this effect was given by the NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to the MP Sanjeev Arora, who had called on him in New Delhi recently.

Arora said the NHAI Chairman had assured him that the work on the southern bypass will soon be taken up and the construction of four bridges across Sidhwan Canal towards South City in Ludhiana will also be completed by the end of this year.