Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 3

Despite being allotted the work order a few months ago, the process of re-carpeting the potholed Southern Bypass Road (along Sidhwan Canal) has not yet commenced. As a result, the presence of large potholes on the road, which connects Ferozepur Road junction in Ludhiana with Doraha, poses a serious risk of fatal accidents.

The residents are expressing concern over the prolonged delay in repairing the road, which was last recarpeted over 10 years ago, according to the available information.

Notably, tenders were floated in February this year at an estimated cost of Rs 63.60 crore to repair the road. A few months ago, the work order was issued to the successful bidder. However, despite this the road recarpeting work has not yet commenced, resulting in commuters facing a difficult and distressing time.

Gaganpreet Singh, a city resident, said the road was in a shambles but it has not been repaired to date. “When people pay taxes, it is the responsibility of the department concerned to ensure timely repair of the broken stretches. It was earlier announced that the road re-carpeting work will be started soon but to no avail. After the recent rains, the situation on the broken stretches is worsening. The department concerned must take necessary measures,” he said.

It should be noted that the construction of the Southern Bypass (also known as Sidhwan Canal Expressway) had begun in 2009, but the project faced numerous delays, missing several completion deadlines for years. The total estimated cost of the project was approximately Rs 328 crore. “Now, the road has developed potholes at various locations, posing a threat of mishaps. Therefore, the PWD must get the road recarpeted at the earliest,” said a commuter.

Executive engineer of PWD, Randhir Singh, said that the contractor who was awarded the project has been issued a 14-day notice due to suspected discrepancies in his documents. The matter is currently under investigation. The contractor has also been instructed to submit his response. Additionally, the contractor will be responsible for the maintenance of road for the next five years.