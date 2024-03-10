Soy processing for income generation, value addition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

Known as the ‘golden bean’ or ‘miracle bean’, soybean plays an important role in crop diversification. It is the only legume crop containing a high amount of dietary isoflavone and is also identified as a rich source of protein. Farmers can generate extra income by processing soy.

Punjab Agricultural University has released three new soy varieties — SL 525, SL 744 and SL 958 — that have a good amount of proteins and oil. Soy-based products are a healthy alternative for lactose-intolerant people.

Nutritional benefits of Soy Soybean contains about 40 per cent protein and about 20 per cent oil.

It is an affordable source of high-quality protein and contains all essential amino acids.

Soybean oil is composed mostly of unsaturated fatty acids which play an important role in human nutrition and maintaining good health.

Soybean is a rich source of dietary fibre.

Soybean also contains vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals.

Clinical studies have shown that regular consumption of soybean can help prevent diseases of the heart, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes and several other disorders of the human body.

“Soy processing can be easily integrated with farming for additional income for the farmers. A processing plant for soy milk and tofu has immense potential to clock profits even at a small scale,” said Dr Jaspreet Kaur, food technologist with the Department of Food Science and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University. “One can fetch profits by designing a product with an appealing flavour and innovative packaging, and by marketing it either to retail outlets or directly to consumers at farmers’ markets. This will not only help increase farm income, but will also help in value addition of this important legume crop and promote its cultivation.

Soy milk

Soy milk is a lactose-free beverage made from soybean. It is free from cholesterol, gluten and is low in fat content. It also contains fibre, minerals and vitamins. The quality of soy milk can be improved by blending it with dairy milk and fruit pulps. It can be sweetened with sugar and artificial flavours and colours, said Arashdeep Singh from PAU.

Tofu

Tofu is a coagulated soy product that resembles paneer. Tofu is an excellent source of plant protein, unsaturated fats and fibre. It is also a good source of vitamins B1 and B2, sodium and iron. Flavoured variants of tofu can be prepared by adding salts, herbs and spices like leaves of mint, coriander, cumin seeds, black pepper, etc, said Hanuman Bobade, an expert from PAU.

Soy nuts

Soy nuts are a healthy and delicious crunchy snack prepared from soybean. They are rich in protein, fibre and isoflavones. These can be flavoured using salt, oils, dried herbs and spices. This healthy snack can be packaged in jars or pouches and marketed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.