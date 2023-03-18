Spa owner, manager nabbed for running flesh trade racket

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

The Model Town police yesterday arrested the owner and the manager of a spa for running a racket of immoral trafficking in the guise of running a spa centre.

The suspects have been identified as Pankaj Sharma, owner of Rom’s Wellness Spa, and manager Parminder Singh.

Investigating officer in the case Station House Officer, Model Town police station, Gurshinder Kaur, said a tip-off was received that the spa owner was supplying prostitutes to clients and the manager was looking after the racket.

After verifying information, the police party conducted a raid. During the raid, Rs 3,100 in cash and three packets of condoms were recovered.

The police said clients’ register and footage of CCTV cameras would be seized from the spa for investigation.

It is learnt that after the arrest of the spa owner, now, the city police have started scanning the role of several other spa centres and to unveil the racket, the police can even send decoy customers. Sources said the police have also received annonymous complaints against some spas where flesh trade rackets are being run by the owners.