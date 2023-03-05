Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

The city police on Friday night conducted a raid at Blu Lotus Spa near Bhaibala Chowk here on complaints that a prostitution racket was allegedly being run by its owner and manager.

A case under the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against spa owner Pareet, manager Ravi and some unidentified girls.

Investigating officer Inspector Nardev Singh said a tip-off was received that the spa owner was running a flesh trade racket in the garb of spa and massage centre.

The police party, led by senior officials, seized the entry register, DVR of CCTV cameras and some other documents from the outlet.

Sources said whenever any new customer visited the spa for getting massage, the manager would provide offer of the “extra service”.

The police said the role of some girls who were offering the “service” was being verified. Even CCTV footage of the spa was also being scanned by the police to get some clues.