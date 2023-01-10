Spain returnee tests Covid +ve

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

One fresh Covid-19 case was reported from the district today. The man, who was infected with the virus, is a resident of Maachiwara. He returned from Spain recently. With no fresh death, the toll remained at 3,018.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,634 had tested positive since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana district. A total of 3,018 people lost their life to the virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported from the district.

As many as 357 samples, including 334 RT-PCR, 20 rapid antigen and three TrueNat - were sent for testing on Monday.