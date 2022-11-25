Spat between friends turns bloody, 1 hurt

Ludhiana, November 24
Heated arguments between two friends at a swimming pool in Jassian on Thursday led to firing in which a man suffered bullet injury. The injured was admitted to the DMC Hospital, where his condition was stated to be normal.
Reportedly, Gurvir Guri and Rohit Kapila entered into heated arguments over some issue. In no time, the verbal spat took an ugly turn when Guri opened fired at Rohit from his gun and fled from the spot. Inspector Simranjit Kaur said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.
