Speaker Sandhwan holds meeting on development works

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab, Vidhan Sabha, on Monday convened a meeting with AAP legislators at the residence of Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West, and discussed the development projects being carried out in the city.

AAP MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Prashar Pappi, along with chairman of Punjab Homeopathic Council Dr Tejinder Pal Singh attended the meeting. Sandhwan reviewed the development projects being carried out in the city and also took suggestions from the MLAs and Chairman of Punjab Homeopathic Council for further development of the city in terms of health facilities, education and industry.