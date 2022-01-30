Speakers share real-life stories at varsity event

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

CT University organised an event titled ‘Open mic’ here on Friday. Ten speakers from various fields shared stories based on their life struggle, challenges and accomplishments at the event. The guest of honour was Charanjit Singh Channi, Chancellor, CT University.

Speakers Harkirat Kaur Chahal, Tota Singh Dina, Jasleen Garcha, Alaap Sikander, Jassi Sangha, Shivali Tuli, Satinder Kaur, Dev Prashad, Amita Puniani, and Prabhjot Kaur shared their life inspiring stories with participants present on the occasion.

Manbir Singh, managing director, CTU, thanked speakers for sharing their inspirational stories. —