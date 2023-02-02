Speakers spread message of harmony, brotherhood

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 1

Organisations, including Team 1699 and CityNeeds, held an event to mark World Interfaith Harmony Week at Ramgarhia Girls College on Wednesday to promote peace, harmony and brotherhood. The event was inaugurated by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Educationist and Christian scholar Father Varghese Kachappilly, Punjab Shahi Imam Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, Pragya Bodhi Thero, Sarbjeet Singh Renuka, and Prof Vinay Sophat explained the meaning of interfaith harmony, religious inclusion, and pluralism to construct a healthier society on the occasion.

DC Surabhi Malik exhorted the youth to spread the message of peace, love and harmony and come forward for the welfare of the society.

After inaugurating the event, the DC said that above 65 per cent population of India is below 35 years of age and no country in the world has such a large young population. She said this generation could bring revolutionary changes in society by standing up for love and unity.

CP Mandeep Sidhu said no religion was greater than humanity and the Almighty always blesses those who spread love and brotherhood.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Davinder Singh Nagi, Mohinder Singh, Gursahib Singh, Hemant Goyal and representatives of Cityneeds and Team 1699 were also present on the occasion.

Walking tour to religious places on Feb 12

A series of events to promote interfaith harmony are to be held till February 16. The organisations will also carry out a guided walking tour in the city to visit a church, temple, mosque and gurdwara on February 12. The final event will be held at SCD Government College on February 16. There will be a paper presentation competition among students on the topic, ‘Similarities between religions’, and prizes will be given to eligible students.