Special camps for cases linked to pension

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

To ensure that every eligible can avail the benefit of social security schemes of the state government, the administration will organise special camps regarding pension-related cases on every Wednesday for the next two months in each block of Ludhiana.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik said from August 17, the camps would be held in Rauni village (Khanna Block), Gure village (Jagraon), Jassar village (Dehlon), Ghaloti village (Doraha), Garhi Tarkhana village (Machhiwara), Barundi village (Pakhowal), Bharthala (Samrala), Alamgir village (Ludhiana-1), Mangli Tanda (Ludhiana-2), Boparai Kalan village (Sudhar), Sherpur Kalan village (Sidhwan Bet) and Ward Nos. 85, 53, 50 and 46 under Ludhiana city areas.

District Social Security Officer (DSSO), Ludhiana, Inderpreet Kaur, asked people to bring their Aadhar numbers, bank account numbers and two passport sized photos. For widow pension, eligible persons must bring death certificate of their husband, two pics of children (below the age of 21), their Aadhaar numbers, account numbers of joint accounts and the IFSC code of the bank branch. Similarly for the specially abled pension, the eligible must bring their UDID Card, bank passbook and other documents to the camps.