Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Ludhiana, March 17

The Ludhiana police organised special camps at various police stations in the Commissionerate Police to dispose of pending complaints.

The camps were supervised by senior police officials who also listened to the complaints.

As per the Ludhiana police, as many as 2,752 complaints were disposed of at the camps. The officials disposed of the complaints after patiently attending to them.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal in a statement issued stated that special teams were organised at police stations and units where officials attended the complainants and provided on-the-spot solutions to their complaints. The Ludhiana police would continue to make every possible effort to extend justice to the people. “Complaints that are lying pending would also be addressed on a priority basis soon and the camps would be organised in a regular manner in the future to clear the pendency.

In the previous camp, 3,782 complaints were disposed of by the police.

