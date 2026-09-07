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Home / Ludhiana / Special child rescue drive conducted under Project Jeevanjot in Ludhiana

Special child rescue drive conducted under Project Jeevanjot in Ludhiana

Four children rescued

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:09 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Under Project Jeevanjot, a special rescue drive was conducted on September 5 and 6 across various parts of Ludhiana city with the objective of ensuring the safety, well-being and protection of the rights of children. The drive was carried out under the directions of Gurmeet Singh, District Programme Officer, Ludhiana.

During the drive, the team covered several vulnerable and sensitive locations, including Ludhiana railway station, Ghanta Ghar, Jalandhar bypass, Vishwanath Chowk and Jamalpur Chowk. A total of four children were rescued during the drive.

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The special rescue drive was led by Rashmi, District Child Protection Officer, Ludhiana. The rescue team comprised Sinakshi Rana, Jyoti, Kamaljit Kaur, Sharad Sood, Sandeep, Manpreet Kaur, Prabhjot Kaur and Rajinder Singh. Ritu Sood and Bhupinder Singh from the Child Helpline/DCPO staff also participated in the drive. The police administration provided the necessary support and cooperation throughout the operation.

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Following the rescue, the children will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ludhiana, for further necessary proceedings in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the applicable rules, protocols and child protection procedures.

All necessary steps will be taken with due regard to the safety, best interests, care, protection, rehabilitation and restoration of the rescued children. Their individual needs and circumstances will be assessed by the competent authorities in accordance with the prescribed child protection framework.

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Project Jeevanjot aims to provide children with a safe and supportive environment, safeguard their rights, and ensure that children in need receive timely care, protection, assistance and access to appropriate support services.

The department and the district administration, Ludhiana, reiterated their commitment to prioritising the safety, protection and well-being of children. Similar rescue drives, along with awareness and preventive interventions, will continue to be conducted regularly to strengthen child protection mechanisms and ensure timely intervention in cases involving children in vulnerable situations.

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