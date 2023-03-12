Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Special Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gurpreet Deo, today visited the city and held a meeting with officials of the Ludhiana Commissionerate.

The meeting was attended by Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu along with other senior police officials and all station house officers of the city police.

The DGP laid emphasis on improvement of investigation skills and speedy disposal of complaints. She asked the police officials to extend justice to every citizen and continue to increase confidence of the people on the police.

Deo also issued necessary directions to further strengthen the crime detection mechanism so that there should not be any pendency of cases.

“The officers have also been instructed to take action to completely maintain peace and security for every resident. We have also been told that the day and night patrolling should be done in the city to keep a hawk’s eye on criminal elements. Also, to take strict action against notorious elements resorting to any sort of crime,” said a police official who attended the meeting.

Notably, mediapersons were not invited for the event by the Ludhiana police.