Special DGP launches empowerment campaign for adolescent girls in Ludhiana

A meeting regarding an awareness programme for adolescent girls was held at the Ludhiana Police Lines, where Special DGP, Community Affairs Division, Gurpreet Kaur Deo, launched a comprehensive awareness and empowerment campaign for girls aged 12 to 18 years. The campaign aims to promote their health, safety, education and overall development.

The meeting was attended by Rupinder Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation-cum-District Community Policing Officer, Ludhiana, and representatives from various stakeholder departments, including Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Health Department; Dr Anurag from DMC, Ludhiana; Rashmi, DCPO, Ludhiana; researchers from IDRF, Chandigarh; Amandeep Singh from the Education Department; and Jasmine Pahwa from Do Good Foundation, Ludhiana.

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Special DGP Deo said that the programme aimed at bringing all stakeholders onto a common platform to devise actionable modules for creating awareness among adolescent girls, particularly in pockets marked by lower socio-economic strata and those with greater vulnerability to crime against adolescent girls.

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Deo also added that the campaign would focus on physical and mental health, nutrition and menstrual hygiene, legal and safety awareness, digital and financial literacy, emotional resilience, leadership development, career guidance, communication skills, and awareness of government welfare schemes.

“It will cover adolescent girls from schools and colleges as well as vulnerable groups, including school dropouts, girls from economically weaker and migrant families, girls with disabilities, and those vulnerable to child labour or early marriage,” said Special DGP Deo.

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“Awareness activities will include reaching out to these girls for their health check-ups, vocational training, awareness through street plays, interactive flyers, short informative videos and social media campaigns in Punjabi, Hindi and English. Schools, colleges, parents, teachers, community organisations, NGOs, government departments, and other stakeholders will be encouraged to participate and help disseminate the campaign messages widely,” said ADCP Rupinder Bhatti.